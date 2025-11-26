Google Meet down: Users across India report widespread outage

ADVERTISEMENT
Google Meet experienced significant disruption across India on Wednesday, with more than 1,500 users reporting outages on monitoring platform DownDetector. Users took to social media to state that meeting links were failing to load or returning an “unable to join” message, with many also reporting that they were being pushed back to the home screen after attempting to join a call.
Reports of outages began to escalate shortly after 10:40 a.m., as affected users said they were unable to access meetings through shared links. The issue appears to be impacting both desktop and mobile users.
⚠️ Current Google Meet Disruption— Emmanuel -Big tech and blue chip Lover (@obienu59136) November 26, 2025
Affected Service: Google Meet (video conferencing).
Primary Affected Region: Reports are heavily centered on India, where the issues coincided with peak working hours.
Reported Symptoms: Users are seeing elevated errors and issues, including:…
Oct 20: AWS down— Dhanush N (@Dhanush_Nehru) November 26, 2025
Oct 29: Azure down
Oct 30: Oracle Cloud down
Nov 18: Cloudflare down
Nov 26: Google Meet down
The cloud providers are playing musical chairs with our uptime and nobody's winning ????
Google Meet now joins a growing list of major websites and apps that have faced extended periods of downtime in recent months. A widespread outage linked to AWS servers previously caused prolonged disruption across numerous internet services, and this was later followed by issues on Cloudshare.
The cause of the current Google Meet outage has not yet been confirmed.