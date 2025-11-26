Balaji Astro Guide logs 2.5 lakh downloads in 24 hours after rebrand

Balaji Telefilms Ltd on Wednesday said its newly rebranded astrology app, Balaji Astro Guide, crossed more than 250,000 downloads within 24 hours of its launch announcement. According to the company, the announcement by Joint MD Ekta R. Kapoor triggered a sharp traffic surge, with peak loads reaching 2–3 times higher than projected benchmarks. The app has also climbed rapidly on the iOS Free App (Lifestyle) charts, positioning it as a strong entrant in the fast-growing digital astrology and spiritual wellness market.

“Astrology is a deeply personal and culturally rooted category. Our aim is to bring authenticity and trust. The early traction has validated our creative and product direction,” said Kapoor. Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO and Group CFO, added that the response has exceeded expectations, noting that the app could become a meaningful contributor to Balaji’s digital revenue within the next 12–18 months.

The platform, earlier known as AstroVani, was rebranded as Balaji Astro Guide last week. Balaji Telefilms said the change was prompted by rising user adoption and the emergence of multiple similar-sounding third-party apps, which were causing confusion among consumers searching for the official product.

India’s astrology app market is witnessing hyper-growth. Valued at $163 million in 2024, it is expected to grow to $1.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 49.19%. Investor interest is surging as well, with funding in the segment rising from $88,000 in 2015 to nearly $50 million in 2024.

