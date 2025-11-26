Suno strikes Warner deal to compensate artists in AI-generated music

AI music platform Suno and Warner Music Group have unveiled a new partnership aimed at compensating recording artists in the rapidly expanding field of artificial intelligence–generated music. The agreement, jointly announced by both companies, brings to a close a civil lawsuit filed by Warner, which had alleged that Suno mined music catalogues without authorisation or payment. The case was among several actions taken by major legacy music labels against Suno and fellow AI platform Udio, accusing them of training their generative systems on copyrighted work belonging to renowned artists, as per a report by AFP.

Under the terms disclosed, Suno will introduce new AI models in 2026, with audio downloads restricted to users holding paid accounts. The company informed its user base through an online letter that recording artists will be able to opt in to allow the use of their names, images, likenesses, voices and compositions within newly generated AI music. Suno stated that these opt-in features will introduce new creative experiences, open additional revenue streams for participating artists, and enable fans to engage with them in novel ways, as per the AFP report.

Warner Music Group chief executive Robert Kyncl described the arrangement as a landmark pact that he said benefits all parties involved. He stated that with Suno scaling rapidly in both users and monetisation, Warner chose to seize the opportunity to shape models that expand revenue and deliver enhanced fan experiences. Kyncl added that AI becomes pro-artist when it is based on licensed models, properly reflects the value of music on and off platform, and ensures that artists and songwriters have full opt-in control.

Music industry lawsuits had cited examples of AI tools generating songs closely mimicking copyrighted works by artists such as Chuck Berry, James Brown, Michael Bublé, ABBA and others. Suno’s announcement follows a similar agreement last month between Udio and Universal Music Group, whose roster includes global stars such as Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 12:09 PM