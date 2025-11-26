McKinsey cuts 200 tech roles as AI replaces support jobs

Global consultancy firm McKinsey & Company has reportedly laid off around 200 tech employees worldwide over the past week as it automates some roles, Bloomberg reported. The consulting giant has not ruled out further job reductions across functions over the next two years as it accelerates the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The company said the move is part of its plan to make professional support functions more efficient through AI. McKinsey employs about 40,000 people globally, including roughly 3,000 partners.

Global Managing Partner Bob Sternfels told Bloomberg that the firm will continue investing in client-facing talent and upskilling staff to adapt to a more AI-enabled workplace.

“We will upskill folks more. We will probably have fewer people in non–client deployed areas, but they will be leveraged by today’s technology and AI,” Sternfels said.

The layoffs come amid a broader wave of job restructuring as corporations lean on automation. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that global banks may cut up to 200,000 jobs over the next three to five years as AI takes over tasks currently performed by humans.

In parallel, HP Inc. is reportedly planning to eliminate 4,000–6,000 jobs globally by fiscal 2028 as part of its restructuring to streamline operations and expand AI adoption to speed up product development and improve customer support, CEO Enrique Lores stated. HP has already laid off 1,000–2,000 employees in February as part of its previously announced restructuring programme.

Separately, Apple has trimmed dozens of roles in its global sales division, affecting account managers handling major corporate and institutional clients, according to recent reports.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 4:27 PM