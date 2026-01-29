Elon Musk says Neuralink’s Blindsight implant could help fully blind patients see again

Neuralink is preparing for a milestone in brain implant technology as it readies its Blindsight device for its first implantation in a human patient, pending regulatory approval.

Elon Musk said the device is designed to help people who are completely blind regain a form of vision by allowing the brain to receive visual information again. He cautioned that the initial experience would be limited, with vision starting in low resolution and gradually improving as the brain adapts to the signals over time.

Rather than restoring natural eyesight instantly, Blindsight is intended to reintroduce visual perception in stages. If successful, the technology could allow patients with total vision loss to gradually perceive shapes and patterns, with clarity improving through continued use and neural adjustment.

Also read: Google dismantles major residential proxy network to curb cybercrime and device abuse

The vision implant is part of Neuralink’s broader work on brain computer interfaces, which aim to connect the human brain directly with machines. To date, the company has tested similar implants in a small number of patients with paralysis, enabling them to interact with computers using neural signals. Expanding the technology to vision restoration would represent one of its most significant medical applications so far.

Musk also outlined Neuralink’s near-term development plans, saying the company is working on a next-generation implant with three times the capability of the current version. He said this upgraded device could be ready by late 2026, pointing to an accelerated development timeline.

In addition, Neuralink is developing a faster surgical robot to implant the device. The new system is expected to place the ultra-thin threads used in the implant in around 1.5 seconds each, a major improvement over the earlier process that took roughly 17 seconds. Faster implantation could reduce surgery time and improve patient experience.

Also read: Meta forecasts up to $135 billion capex for 2026, shares jump on strong ad revenue

Looking further ahead, Musk suggested that Neuralink’s visual implants could eventually go beyond restoring normal human vision. Future versions may allow users to perceive wavelengths such as infrared or ultraviolet light, or even interpret radar-like signals, potentially expanding human sensory capabilities beyond natural limits.

While the technology still faces regulatory review and extensive testing, Blindsight represents a potentially transformative step in the treatment of blindness. If the first human implant proves successful, it could reshape both medical approaches to vision loss and broader understanding of how the brain processes sight.

First Published on January 29, 2026, 11:29:36 IST