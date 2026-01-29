YouTube faces industry backlash after pulling out of UK TV audience measurement system

YouTube has come under sharp criticism from broadcasters and advertisers after withdrawing from the UK’s main television audience measurement system, a move that has reignited debate over how digital platforms should be measured alongside traditional TV.

The dispute centres on Barb, the UK’s official body for television audience measurement, and its research partner Kantar Media. In recent months, Barb had begun reporting viewership data for around 200 YouTube channels watched on television sets, allowing advertisers to directly compare YouTube viewing with broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV, Sky and Channel 4, as well as streaming services like Netflix.

However, YouTube’s parent company, Google, has now sent cease-and-desist letters to both Barb and Kantar Media, effectively blocking access to data needed to attribute viewing sessions to individual creators. According to the report by Financial Times, Google argued that the measurement process breached YouTube’s terms of service, particularly rules governing the use of creator content via its application programming interfaces (APIs).

The decision has frustrated industry groups, especially given YouTube’s recent push to position itself as a television-like platform for advertisers. Broadcasters and ad buyers see independent, standardised measurement as a cornerstone of trust in the TV ecosystem.

The row comes as YouTube’s influence in UK media consumption continues to grow. According to eMarketer estimates, the platform generates close to $2 billion (£1.5 billion) annually from advertising in the UK alone. Barb data published in December showed that YouTube’s combined viewing across televisions, smartphones and tablets overtook the BBC’s total channels for the first time.

However, those figures have also sparked debate over methodology. Barb’s system counts a minimum of three minutes of viewing, a threshold that tends to favour platforms dominated by short-form content such as YouTube. Traditional broadcasters typically argue that longer viewing periods, often around 15 minutes, are more representative of audience engagement with scheduled programming and long-form shows.

YouTube’s inclusion in Barb’s system was announced last February as part of a broader industry effort to create cross-platform audience comparisons, allowing advertisers to plan campaigns across television and digital video more effectively. Netflix had also agreed to be measured under similar standards, signalling a shift toward greater alignment between streaming services and traditional broadcasters.

Google has maintained that it is not opposed to third-party measurement in principle. A YouTube spokesperson said the company has “a long track record of providing access to third parties for research and reporting,” but stressed that partners must comply with its terms of service. “While the vast majority of our partners adhere to these guidelines, we will take action when these terms are violated,” the spokesperson said.

YouTube’s UK audiences continue to be measured through other systems, including Ipsos/Iris, while advertising effectiveness is tracked by firms such as Nielsen, ISBA’s Origin initiative and AudienceProject. Kantar confirmed that the Barb-linked measurement service has been paused following Barb’s announcement but declined to comment further, citing confidentiality.

The standoff is a depiction of growing tensions as digital platforms seek a greater share of television advertising budgets while resisting the level of scrutiny and standardised measurement that broadcasters have long accepted as the price of access to premium ad spend.

First Published on January 29, 2026, 12:22:41 IST