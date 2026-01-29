Samsung’s budget Galaxy A07 5G tipped to get pricier as RAM shortage hits consumers

The impact of the global RAM shortage is beginning to show up in smartphone pricing, with Samsung’s upcoming budget models offering an early glimpse of what consumers may face in 2026.

According to a report cited by SammyGuru, the Galaxy A07 5G is set to launch in India following its recent debut in Thailand. Retail listings indicate that Samsung plans to price the base variant with 4GB of RAM at Rs. 15,999, while the 6GB version is expected to retail for Rs. 17,999. Both configurations reportedly include 128GB of internal storage.

While these prices may appear typical at first glance, a comparison with last year’s model highlights a significant jump. The Galaxy A06 5G launched with similar storage options but was priced much lower, at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB version. This puts the year-on-year increase at roughly Rs. 4,500 to Rs. 5,000, a notable rise for devices positioned in the affordable segment.

The price hike is drawing attention because Samsung appears to have made only incremental changes between the two models. Reports suggest that the Galaxy A07 5G retains the same chipset as its predecessor, along with similar camera hardware, identical IP ratings, and largely comparable performance. The main upgrades include a 120Hz HD+ display, up from a 90Hz panel, and a larger 6,000mAh battery. While the bigger battery accounts for a slightly thicker and heavier design, these improvements alone may not fully explain the sharp increase in pricing.

Industry watchers point to rising memory costs as a key factor. Global DRAM supplies have been under pressure as artificial intelligence workloads consume a growing share of available capacity. For smartphone makers, particularly in the budget segment, higher component costs are difficult to absorb without passing them on to buyers.

The situation reflects a broader trend across the industry. Analysts have warned that entry-level smartphones are especially vulnerable to memory price increases. Unlike premium devices, which can adjust pricing or features more flexibly, budget phones operate on thin margins and tight cost structures. As a result, fluctuations in core components such as RAM tend to translate directly into higher retail prices.

The Galaxy A07 5G is not expected to launch in the US, limiting direct market comparisons. However, its pricing raises questions about what lies ahead for Samsung’s more popular mid-range A-series models and even its future flagship devices. If memory prices remain elevated, similar adjustments could spread across the company’s broader lineup.

For consumers, the leaked pricing serves as an early warning. If current trends continue, upgrading to a new smartphone in 2026, particularly at the budget end of the market, may cost more than in previous years. With no immediate relief in sight for the RAM shortage, higher prices could soon become the new normal.

First Published on January 29, 2026, 10:32:22 IST