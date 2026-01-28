India leads global AI learning revolution as students embrace Gemini

A recent Ipsos survey reveals a landmark moment in the adoption of artificial intelligence: learning has become the number one reason people globally turn to AI. India is at the forefront of this trend, leading the world in daily usage of Google’s Gemini AI for educational purposes. According to Google, this shift reflects both growing trust in AI as a learning aid and rising expectations for its role in improving student outcomes.

Around 74% of Indian respondents believe AI can boost student performance, underscoring the country’s enthusiasm for AI in education. Google, however, emphasizes responsible adoption, positioning its tools as supportive companions rather than shortcuts to answers.

Google Gemini and AI Tools Expand Educational Reach

Central to Google’s push is an Rs 85 crore grant from Google.org to Wadhwani AI. The funding will scale adaptive learning systems to benefit 75 million students, 1.8 million educators, and 1 million early-career professionals by December 2027, covering early childhood education to higher studies. Complementing this, Google is launching nationwide educator training initiatives and collaborating with the Ministry of Skill Development and Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, to create India’s first AI-enabled state university and a national framework for modernizing vocational education.

Also read: Google promotes Jitendra Kumar to lead US agency partnerships for customer solutions

On the technology side, Google is expanding AI-powered features across Gemini, Search, and Classroom. Students preparing for competitive exams will soon access full-length JEE Main practice tests inside Gemini, developed using vetted content from PhysicsWallah and Careers360. AI Mode in Search will let students create study guides and interactive quizzes, while educators gain tools for audio and video feedback, AI usage insights, and automation in Google Classroom through Workspace Studio. Google is also providing content verification tools to address concerns about originality and AI misuse.

Blending Teaching Expertise with Learning Science

Google’s education strategy emphasizes merging human teaching with learning science. Guided Learning in Gemini, for instance, acts as a personal tutor, encouraging students to understand concepts deeply rather than seeking instant answers. Early studies in classrooms, such as those at City Montessori School in Lucknow, show that nearly 75% of AI interactions involve students actively deepening their understanding.

Also read: Google rolls out AI-powered photo editing feature to users in India

Making AI Learning Accessible for All

India has become one of the largest global communities of AI-powered learners. Teachers and students are increasingly using NotebookLM and Google Classroom to generate quizzes, flashcards, and multimedia summaries, saving time on lesson planning and administrative work. To ensure inclusivity, Google is offering Gemini, NotebookLM, AI Mode in Search, and Google Classroom in multiple Indian languages, supporting learners across diverse educational contexts.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 17:57:37 IST