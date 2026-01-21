Ryanair rekindles online spat with Elon Musk through satirical X post

Ryanair has renewed its public sparring with Elon Musk after posting a satirical message on X that mocked the tech billionaire’s recent behaviour on the platform, escalating a light-hearted but pointed exchange that began during a service disruption on the social media network.

In the post, the airline announced that chief executive Michael O’Leary would hold a press conference in Dublin on January 21 to comment on Musk’s conduct on X. Using deliberately provocative language, Ryanair said the briefing was being convened to “address/undress” Musk’s online actions.

The airline quoted O’Leary as saying that Musk appeared to have a limited understanding of airline ownership regulations, while also taking a swipe at his aviation knowledge. Ryanair also suggested that Musk might benefit from stepping away from social media, asking publicly whether he “needs a break”.

Satire mixed with ticket promotion

Ryanair used the post to promote a discounted ticket campaign, branding it the “Great Idiots seat sale”. The airline said it was offering 100,000 seats priced at €16.99 one way, joking that the sale was aimed at Musk and other X users and urging customers to book quickly.

The post circulated widely online, drawing renewed attention to an earlier exchange triggered by a widespread outage on X in the United States. During the disruption, users reported problems posting content, loading timelines and accessing the platform, with tracking site Downdetector showing a sharp rise in complaints.

As users voiced frustration, Ryanair directed a jibe at Musk, asking whether he might require Wi-Fi. Musk responded with a sarcastic remark suggesting he could buy Ryanair and appoint a chief executive named Ryan, prompting a wave of memes, jokes and speculative replies across the platform.

Some users tagged Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, to ask about Ryanair’s valuation and the feasibility of a takeover, while others jokingly proposed potential successors named Ryan.

Ongoing disagreement over in-flight internet

The online exchange also reflects a longer-running disagreement between Musk and O’Leary over in-flight connectivity. O’Leary has previously ruled out installing Starlink internet on Ryanair aircraft, citing concerns over fuel costs linked to added weight and drag from antennas.

Speaking earlier to Irish media, O’Leary said the airline did not believe passengers on short-haul flights would pay extra for Wi-Fi. Musk has taken the opposite view, arguing that airlines risk losing customers if they fail to offer internet connectivity on board.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 3:28 PM