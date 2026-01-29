Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft in discussions for up to $60 billion OpenAI investment: Report

OpenAI is seeking fresh capital as it faces rising costs to train and operate advanced AI models, while competition intensifies from rivals such as Alphabet’s Google.

Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft are in talks to invest as much as $60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Nvidia, an existing investor whose chips power OpenAI’s artificial intelligence models, is reportedly discussing an investment of up to $30 billion. Microsoft, a longstanding OpenAI backer, is said to be in talks to invest less than $10 billion, while Amazon — which would be a new investor — is considering a significantly larger commitment, potentially exceeding $20 billion.

OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets from these companies, signaling potential investment commitments, the report said.

Amazon’s potential investment may depend on parallel negotiations, including a possible expansion of OpenAI’s cloud server rental agreement with Amazon and a commercial arrangement to distribute OpenAI products such as enterprise ChatGPT subscriptions through Amazon’s channels.

The discussions follow earlier reports this week that SoftBank Group is also in talks to invest up to an additional $30 billion in OpenAI.

OpenAI is seeking fresh capital as it faces rising costs to train and operate advanced AI models, while competition intensifies from rivals such as Alphabet’s Google.

The funding talks also come as OpenAI weighs additional revenue streams beyond subscriptions and API fees, including the possible introduction of advertising in ChatGPT. The company has reportedly explored ad formats such as sponsored recommendations and in-chat placements, as it faces mounting infrastructure and model-training costs.

With nearly 900 million weekly users — the majority outside North America, where ad monetization tends to be weaker — OpenAI faces a complex tradeoff between diversifying revenue and preserving user trust. Executives have publicly downplayed active ad testing, but hiring trends and internal discussions suggest the company is laying groundwork for potential advertising capabilities.

As competition intensifies from rivals such as Google and Anthropic, OpenAI’s parallel pursuit of fresh capital and alternative monetization models signals growing pressure to sustain its rapid expansion — a shift that could reshape how conversational AI platforms are funded and commercialized.

First Published on January 29, 2026, 09:33:29 IST