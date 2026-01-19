Musk signals high-stakes trial showdown with OpenAI as legal battle nears

Elon Musk has intensified his long-running dispute with OpenAI, publicly signalling that a high-stakes legal showdown with the company and its chief executive, Sam Altman, is drawing closer. Posting on X, the Tesla and SpaceX founder suggested that the upcoming trial could expose internal workings of the artificial intelligence firm that have so far remained out of public view.

Musk’s remarks came in response to a post claiming he has a better-than-even chance of winning his lawsuit against OpenAI. The same post referenced newly surfaced court filings that allege OpenAI’s leadership had earlier explored converting the organisation into a for-profit entity. Quoting it, Musk wrote that he was eager for the trial to begin, adding that evidence presented through testimony and discovery would be “mind-blowing.”

The legal dispute stems from Musk’s involvement in founding OpenAI, which was originally established as a non-profit research organisation. Musk has argued that the company has strayed from its founding goal of developing artificial intelligence for the broader benefit of humanity. He has accused OpenAI and its leadership of reshaping the organisation in ways that favour commercial interests.

Altman responded swiftly on X, disputing Musk’s claims and accusing him of presenting a selective version of events. The OpenAI CEO shared links to company blog posts containing internal notes and records from earlier discussions, which he said provide a more nuanced account of OpenAI’s evolution. According to Altman, those records show Musk himself advocating for significant structural changes within the organisation.

Altman also claimed that Musk had previously sought majority control of OpenAI and floated ambitious ideas, including raising enormous capital for a future Mars settlement and discussions about long-term control of advanced artificial intelligence. Altman said these points were essential to understanding the disagreements that ultimately led to Musk’s departure from the company.

The case carries massive financial implications. In a separate filing, Musk has reportedly sought damages of up to $134 billion from OpenAI and its strategic partner Microsoft. The filing was made earlier this month, according to Bloomberg.

The escalation follows a recent decision by a US federal judge to deny OpenAI and Microsoft’s request to dismiss the case without a jury trial. The trial is now expected to take place in late April in Oakland, California. Musk’s legal team has argued that the financial gains generated by OpenAI and Microsoft far exceed Musk’s original contribution and that he deserves compensation.

With the courtroom battle looming, the confrontation between one of Silicon Valley’s most influential entrepreneurs and one of its most powerful AI companies is set to become a defining moment for the industry.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 8:53 AM