OpenAI explores biometric-based social network to tackle bot problem

OpenAI is exploring the development of its own social network, with early discussions centred on addressing the long-standing problem of automated bot accounts on major platforms, according to sources cited by Forbes. The project is said to be at a very early stage and is being developed by a small internal team of fewer than 10 people.

Sources familiar with the matter told Forbes that the proposed platform is envisioned as a real-humans-only network, positioning it as a space where user authenticity is a core feature. If launched, the service would enter a crowded market dominated by established players such as X, Instagram and TikTok, while potentially leveraging OpenAI’s existing consumer-facing products such as ChatGPT and Sora.

According to the report, the development team has discussed the possibility of incorporating biometric identity verification as a means of establishing proof of personhood. Options under consideration reportedly include Apple’s Face ID as well as the World Orb, an iris-scanning device operated by Tools for Humanity. The company was founded by OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, who also serves as its chair. The World system generates a unique identifier based on a person’s iris to verify human identity.

Such biometric verification would go beyond the identity checks typically used by existing social networks, which largely rely on phone numbers, email addresses, or behavioural and network signals. While these methods aim to limit inauthentic accounts, none of the major platforms have adopted biometric verification at scale. Privacy advocates have previously raised concerns around biometric systems, particularly the risks associated with storing immutable data such as iris scans.

Details on how a social network would integrate with OpenAI’s broader product ecosystem remain unclear. Sources told Forbes that the platform may allow users to create content using AI tools, including images or videos. Comparable features already exist on platforms such as Instagram, which enables AI-generated images and reported 3 billion monthly active users as of September. There is currently no confirmed timeline for a public launch, and sources cautioned that the project could change significantly as development continues.

OpenAI declined to comment on the reported plans, Forbes said. The Verge had earlier reported in April that OpenAI was working on a social networking product.

Bot activity has been a persistent issue across social media platforms for years, with automated accounts often used to manipulate engagement metrics, promote scams such as cryptocurrency schemes, or amplify misleading or harmful content. The problem has drawn particular attention on X, formerly Twitter, where the company has acknowledged ongoing efforts to address automated and spam accounts. In 2025, X removed around 1.7 million bot accounts as part of a large-scale cleanup exercise, though bot activity has continued to surface on the platform.

Altman, who has been active on X since 2008, has publicly commented on the prevalence of automated accounts. In posts shared last year, he stated that discussions on AI-focused social platforms increasingly felt artificial compared with previous years and referenced the so-called dead internet theory, which suggests that a growing share of online activity is generated by non-human actors.

While OpenAI’s reported social network initiative remains exploratory, it underscores growing industry interest in new approaches to identity verification and authenticity as platforms continue to grapple with the challenges posed by bots and AI-generated activity.

First Published on January 29, 2026, 15:50:38 IST