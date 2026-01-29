Gemini Jee Mains Practice Test: Google launches free JEE Main practice tests on Gemini with instant AI feedback

Google has rolled out a free, full-length practice test for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on its AI assistant Gemini, aiming to make exam preparation more accessible and personalised for students across India.

The feature allows users to begin a mock test by simply typing the prompt “I want to take a JEE Main mock test” on Gemini. Designed to mirror real exam conditions, the test is built using content curated in partnership with education platforms PhysicsWallah and Careers360, which Google said has been rigorously vetted to match the structure and difficulty of the actual exam.

Building on last week’s announcement of practice SATs in Gemini, you can now also take full-length mock JEE Main tests in Gemini at no cost. — Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) January 28, 2026

Once students complete the test, Gemini provides instant, AI-driven feedback that highlights areas of strength as well as topics that require additional focus. According to Google, the goal is to move beyond rote practice and help students prepare with material that closely resembles what they will encounter on exam day.

The company announced the update through a blog post and on social media, noting that the practice tests are integrated directly into Gemini and are available at no cost. Google Gemini also shared that the feedback mechanism is designed to help students better understand their performance patterns and improve future outcomes.

Alongside the JEE Main tests, Google has expanded AI-powered learning tools through its Search AI Mode. A new Canvas feature enables students to create structured study guides and interactive quizzes by stating what they want to build and uploading relevant files such as class notes. Canvas then combines uploaded material with web-based information to generate tailored learning resources, complete with immediate feedback and deeper explanations after quiz completion.

The JEE Main rollout follows Google’s recent launch of free, full-length Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) practice exams on Gemini. Students preparing for the SAT can start a test by entering a similar prompt, with both SAT and JEE Main mock tests available globally at no charge.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the update in a post on X, expressing enthusiasm about expanding access to exam preparation tools through Gemini.

If I could turn back time.... excited for SATs last week and JEE Main this week in Gemini at no cost! https://t.co/mSp1Vn88gU — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 29, 2026

Beyond student-focused features, Google is also extending AI support to educators. The Google Classroom app within Gemini now helps teachers draft assignments, summarise student performance using class-specific context and provide native audio and video feedback. The platform also offers insights into how AI tools are being used within assignments, aiming to support responsible and effective adoption in classrooms.

With competitive exams playing a critical role in academic and career pathways, Google’s latest updates position Gemini as a central hub for AI-driven test preparation and classroom support.

