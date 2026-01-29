PlayStation Plus February 2026: Sony’s confirmed monthly games lineup, release time and leaks

Sony has officially revealed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line-up for February 2026, confirming a diverse slate spanning boxing, survival and aerial combat, according to details shared by the company. Leading the month’s offerings is Undisputed, a realistic boxing simulator that marks the first major licensed boxing title to feature in the service’s monthly rotation.

From February 3 until March 2, 2026, PlayStation Plus subscribers across all tiers—Essential, Extra and Premium—will be able to claim four titles and add them permanently to their digital libraries, provided their membership remains active. PlayStation Plus is Sony’s flagship subscription service, structured across three tiers, with the Monthly Games benefit available to all subscribers. Each month, Sony curates a selection of titles that members can download and retain, ensuring a steady flow of new content ranging from big-budget releases to independent titles.

For February, Sony has confirmed four games covering a wide range of genres. Undisputed, available on PS5, offers over 70 licensed fighters and a detailed career mode, positioning itself as the most authentic boxing experience in more than a decade. Subnautica: Below Zero, available on PS5 and PS4, returns players to Planet 4546B, where they must build habitats, gather resources and survive sub-zero conditions while uncovering the mystery behind a missing sister. Ultros, also available on PS5 and PS4, delivers a psychedelic Metroidvania experience that blends close-quarters combat with environmental cultivation to unlock new paths within a cosmic time loop. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown on PS4 rounds out the line-up, offering high-intensity aerial combat and large-scale dogfights that remain a highlight of the long-running franchise.

Sony stated that the February 2026 Monthly Games will go live on Tuesday, February 3, with the PlayStation Store typically updating at around 10:00 am PST and 1:00 pm EST in the United States, and approximately 10:30 pm IST in India. Subscribers have until March 2 to claim the games, after which they will remain accessible as long as the PlayStation Plus subscription stays active.

While the Essential tier titles have been officially confirmed, speculation is already building around the Game Catalog additions for Extra and Premium subscribers, which Sony typically announces later in the month. According to leaks circulating online, potential additions could include Gran Turismo 7 following its recent version 1.67 update, or a surprise day-one indie release, with official confirmation expected via the PlayStation Blog around February 11, 2026.

Beyond PlayStation Plus, industry attention remains fixed on the future of Sony’s hardware roadmap. Although earlier forecasts pointed to a PlayStation 6 launch in 2027, industry reports from January 2026 indicate the timeline may be shifting. Analysts now suggest the next-generation console could arrive in late 2028 or even 2029, citing continued strong sales of both the PS5 Pro and the standard PS5. Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki recently stated that the PS5 remains in the middle of its lifecycle, signalling that the company is under no immediate pressure to transition to a new generation.

In the near term, Sony has rolled out PS5 System Update 26.01-12.60.00 on January 29, introducing new features including Read Receipts for PlayStation messages and the ability to jump directly into a friend’s game through the Friends Activity widget in the Welcome Hub.

Since the launch of the original PlayStation console in 1994, Sony has played a defining role in home gaming, from the record-breaking success of the PlayStation 2 to the technical advances of the PlayStation 5. PlayStation Plus represents the modern extension of that legacy, evolving from a basic multiplayer service into a subscription platform offering access to hundreds of games that blend nostalgia with future-facing innovation.

First Published on January 29, 2026, 16:50:30 IST