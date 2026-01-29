From climate-smart healthcare to agentic AI, new data shows how human preferences are evolving with technology

The findings suggest that the next phase of innovation will be defined less by novelty and more by relevance.

As global systems grapple with climate volatility, demographic shifts and accelerating technological change, new research points to a future where healthcare, wellness and urban living are being redesigned around both advanced technology and deeply human needs.

VML’s 12th annual Future 100 report, maps how people across 16 global markets are responding to disruption not by retreating, but by reshaping how they live, spend and connect. The report introduces the concept of dystoptimism, a cultural mindset that accepts instability while actively seeking renewal, innovation and human-centred solutions, VML stated.

Healthcare emerges as one of the most significant sites of transformation. With climate change intensifying health risks, hospitals and public health systems are increasingly being reimagined as climate-resilient infrastructure. The report highlights the growing adoption of AI-driven predictive healthcare, renewable energy-powered hospital campuses and digitally enabled early-warning systems designed to respond dynamically to environmental stress. This shift mirrors a 2025 Lancet Planetary Health paper that called for climate-smart public health systems, while McKinsey has identified climate-resilience technology as a trillion-dollar growth opportunity over the coming decades.

At the same time, the report notes a parallel return to low-tech and community-based care models, particularly in regions where decentralised healthcare and traditional practices improve access and trust. This blending of advanced technology with local knowledge reflects a broader move away from one-size-fits-all healthcare towards more adaptive, human-led systems.

Reproductive science is identified as another critical frontier. With the United Nations projecting that the global fertility rate will continue to decline until at least 2040, the report positions emerging technologies such as the creation of human eggs from skin cells and genetic curation as increasingly timely. These developments could reshape how societies respond to ageing populations, fertility challenges and reproductive autonomy, while also raising ethical and regulatory questions that governments and healthcare systems will need to address.

Beyond clinical settings, the report highlights how emotional wellbeing and sensory health are becoming central to consumer expectations. Data shows that 86 per cent of people globally are seeking experiences that inspire awe, perspective and emotional renewal, signalling a shift towards immersive wellness environments rather than transactional self-care. Practices such as contrast therapy, emotional healing spaces and retreat-style wellness destinations are gaining traction as people look for structured ways to build resilience in uncertain times.

This desire for emotional grounding is also influencing urban design. The report points to the emergence of new cities and neighbourhoods built around sustainability, social cohesion and climate adaptation, integrating green infrastructure, renewable energy and shared community spaces. These environments aim to reduce environmental risk while addressing loneliness and social fragmentation, positioning cities not just as economic hubs but as wellbeing ecosystems.

Artificial intelligence plays a dual role across these changes, evolving from a background tool into an active collaborator. The report finds growing comfort with AI in both professional and personal contexts, from generative environments and AI-created storyworlds to automated digital workers and emotionally responsive systems. Nearly half of Gen Z respondents globally said they have already formed a meaningful relationship with AI, highlighting how technology is increasingly embedded in identity, creativity and decision-making.

However, this deeper integration has also heightened concerns around trust, surveillance and accountability. The report notes rising demand for truth literacy, coded empathy and transparent system design, as consumers expect governments and brands to make AI more explainable and ethically grounded even as it becomes more powerful.

Despite the digital acceleration, human connection remains a non-negotiable priority. The research shows a renewed preference for community-led spaces, social wellness clubs and shared cultural experiences, even as online and offline realities blur. This emphasis on emotional bonds is reflected in consumer behaviour more broadly, including continued growth in the global pet care market, which is forecast to reach $236.16 billion by 2030 despite ongoing economic pressures, underscoring the strength of companionship-driven spending.

Taken together, the findings suggest that the next phase of innovation will be defined less by novelty and more by relevance. As technology becomes more capable, the report concludes that its success will depend on how well it aligns with human values, emotional needs and environmental realities, shaping a future that is not just smarter, but more resilient and equitable.

First Published on January 29, 2026, 13:20:14 IST