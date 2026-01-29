TTK Prestige Q3 FY26: Profit falls 46% to Rs 29.45 crore as input costs surge

TTK Prestige Limited on Thursday reported a sharp decline in profitability for the third quarter of FY26, with net profit falling 46.2% year-on-year amid rising input and operating costs.

The kitchen appliances maker posted a net profit of Rs 29.45 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with Rs 54.79 crore in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing. On a sequential basis, profit dropped 58%, from Rs 70.10 crore in Q2 FY26.

Despite the pressure on margins, the company’s revenue from operations rose 9.7% year-on-year to Rs 731.71 crore, up from Rs 666.75 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenues declined 9.74% quarter-on-quarter, compared with Rs 786.64 crore in the September quarter.

The sharp fall in profit was driven by a significant increase in expenses. Total expenditure rose to Rs 684.74 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 612.08 crore a year earlier, led by higher costs of raw materials, employee benefits, and other operating expenses.

In its previous earnings call, Venkatesh V, Managing Director of TTK Prestige, had flagged rising input costs as a key challenge for margins. “We do expect the second half of the year to be impacted by the cost increase that would happen from the input prices, particularly metal prices. This would put pressure on the margins as we move forward,” he had said.

