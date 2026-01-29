India weighs age limits on social media as economic survey flags digital addiction risks

India’s chief economic adviser has called for age-based restrictions on access to social media platforms, warning that unchecked screen use among children and adolescents is fuelling digital addiction in the world’s largest internet markets.

In the annual economic survey, V Anantha Nageswaran said younger users are particularly vulnerable to compulsive online behaviour and exposure to harmful content, making a case for regulatory intervention alongside parental responsibility. The survey suggested that the government could consider policies that limit access to social media based on age, while also placing greater responsibility on platforms to verify users and offer age-appropriate defaults.

The recommendations come at a time when India has emerged as a critical growth market for global technology companies such as Meta and YouTube. The country has around 750 million smartphones in use and close to one billion internet users, but it does not currently have a single national minimum age requirement for social media access.

Nageswaran also urged families to play a proactive role by encouraging screen-time limits, device-free hours and more shared offline activities. He noted that excessive digital consumption has been linked to declining academic performance, workplace distraction, sleep deprivation and reduced attention spans.

Globally, several governments are moving in a similar direction. Australia recently became the first country to enforce a ban on social media for children under 16. France’s National Assembly has backed legislation to restrict access for children under 15, while countries including Britain, Denmark and Greece are examining comparable measures.

Although the economic survey’s recommendations are not legally binding, they are typically taken seriously by the central government and often inform policy discussions within administration.

At the state level, momentum is also building. Goa and Andhra Pradesh have announced that they are studying Australia’s regulatory framework as they explore potential controls on children’s social media usage.

Social media companies have so far responded cautiously to similar proposals worldwide. Meta has previously said it supports laws that strengthen parental oversight, but has warned that outright bans could push teenagers towards unregulated and less safe online spaces.

With affordable data plans continuing to drive rapid growth in social media usage, the debate over how to balance access, safety and regulation is expected to intensify in India in the months ahead. (Inputs from Reuters)

First Published on January 29, 2026, 14:31:46 IST