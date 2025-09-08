OpenAI prepares AI-powered jobs platform to rival LinkedIn

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is preparing to launch an AI-powered platform aimed at transforming the job search market — and positioning itself as a direct rival to LinkedIn and the jobs function on Elon Musk’s X.

The project, which does not yet have an official name, is expected to debut next year. OpenAI’s ambition extends beyond creating a traditional recruitment portal. The company is designing an AI-driven matching system that could be used not only by individuals and businesses, but also by governments seeking to recruit skilled AI professionals for public sector roles.

The planned ecosystem is set to integrate job-matching tools with AI-focused education and certification programmes, effectively combining training with career progression in a single platform.

The development follows OpenAI’s growing focus on India, where it has recently opened its first office and rolled out a pilot service, ChatGPT Go. Priced at ₹399 per month, the Go plan offers access to the GPT-5 model, higher upload limits, faster image generation and enhanced research capabilities. Analysts see this as part of a strategy to expand OpenAI’s user base while encouraging longer engagement with its services.