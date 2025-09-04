Apple’s four senior AI researchers quit, defect to Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple has suffered another major setback in its artificial intelligence ambitions, with four key researchers leaving the company within days of each other. The departures deepen the crisis facing the iPhone maker’s Foundation Models team, which has already seen an exodus of talent in recent weeks.
According to Bloomberg News, one of the researchers, Zhang, has joined Meta’s Robotics Studio, while John Peebles and Nan Du have moved to OpenAI. Zhao Meng, meanwhile, has taken up a role at Anthropic. Together, the exits mark a rise in Apple’s AI 'brain drain', with around ten researchers said to have abandoned the Foundation Models team in recent weeks.
The turmoil follows the high-profile departure of team leader Ruoming Pang, who defected to Meta in return for a multiyear compensation package reportedly worth $200 million. Pang’s exit has been described as a turning point for morale, with his leadership considered central to Apple’s efforts to catch up with rivals in generative AI.
The timing is particularly damaging for Apple’s robotics ambitions. Zhang’s move to Meta is a heavy blow to Apple’s automation-focused projects, which include tabletop devices featuring moving screens and robotic arms for retail operations. His team had already been depleted earlier this year when Mario Srouji left for Archer Aviation.
Insiders say executives are privately debating whether to abandon Apple’s internally developed models altogether and instead outsource future Siri capabilities to external providers such as OpenAI or Anthropic. The prospect reflects mounting concerns about whether Apple can compete in a race increasingly dominated by rivals who are investing heavily in AI infrastructure and talent.
Adding to the strain, Apple’s recent unveiling of its “Apple Intelligence” features was met with a lukewarm reception, further dampening morale among staff. Researchers are said to be actively exploring opportunities with competitors, frustrated by Apple’s limited counter-offers, which are seen as no match for the aggressive packages being offered by Meta and other rivals.