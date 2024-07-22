Organizations report 4x rise in deployment of generative AI: Report

In the age of the generative Artificial Intelligence era, the Capgemini report said that most organizations have embraced the new transformative technology. According to Capgemini's report 'Harnessing the value of generative AI 2nd edition: Use of cases across sectors', "Nearly one quarter of the organizations are currently integrating generative AI into some of their locations or functions, an increase from 6% in 2023".

As per the report, no organization has decreased its investment in AI. 80% of the organizations have increased their investment in generative AI from last year while 20% have maintained the same investment level.

"73% of organizations with $1‒5 billion in annual revenue have increased their investment, and 89% of organizations with over $20 billion in revenue have done so," the Capgemini report added.

Organizations who have adopted the AI, have witnessed a 6.7% improvement in customer engagement and satisfaction over the past year in the areas in which the technology has been deployed, the report mentioned.

“As investment increases, the rise of more complex, autonomous AI systems signal a new era of generative AI that could impact the way companies operate. To propel their AI journeys forward, organizations should establish strong data foundations with clear processes to manage siloed data and enable data integration across functions. Trust, transparency, and accountability will continue to play a central role whilst embracing this next frontier of AI that has the potential to deliver significant value over time," Pascal Brier, Chief Innovation Officer at Capgemini and Member of the Group Executive Committee said.

The acceleration of generative AI over the past 12 months is not limited to a business level but has become accessible to non-experts too, the report added.