Snapchat caps free Memories storage, launches paid subscription tiers

Snap has announced a major change to Snapchat Memories, placing a cap on the once-unlimited feature that has stored more than a trillion Snaps since its launch in 2016.
The company confirmed that users will now be limited to 5GB of free storage, after which additional space will require payment. The shift marks a significant change for those who have long treated Memories as a personal photo archive.
To manage the overflow, Snap is rolling out Memories Storage Plans. The entry-level subscription offers 100GB for $1.99 per month, while existing Snapchat+ subscribers at $3.99 per month will see their limit automatically raised to 250GB. At the top end, the new Platinum plan at $15.99 per month includes a massive 5TB of storage for users unwilling to part with a single Snap.
The company insisted that most users will not be affected, with the majority falling well below the 5GB threshold. For those already over the limit, Snap will offer a one-year grace period of temporary storage before a plan becomes mandatory.
The move underlines Snap’s efforts to diversify revenue beyond advertising. In August, it introduced Lens+ at $9 per month, offering subscribers exclusive augmented reality effects. The addition of paid storage places Snapchat alongside tech giants Google and Apple, both of which already monetise cloud storage.
For casual users, the change may go unnoticed. But for heavy users with years’ worth of saved Snaps, the choice is clear: delete old memories, or start paying to preserve them.