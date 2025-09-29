Publicis Groupe India launches new studio aimed at meeting the demands of modern marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Publicis Groupe India announced the launch of its content studio to help brands create personalised, localised, and contextual content in order to deliver for the evolving demands of platform-led, always-on marketing.
The studio combines creative talent, agile production workflows, and advanced AI-powered capabilities to enable brands to respond in real-time to cultural moments, regional nuances, and platform shifts, highlighted the company in its statement.
The studio integrates the power of technology, data, and human creativity, enabling brands to move beyond ‘content at scale’ to ‘content with relevance’. It makes content not just a creative output but a strategic business driver by ensuring every asset is culturally relevant, strategically aligned, and measurable in impact, added the company in its statement.
"Marketers today aren’t short on data or ideas. What they need is the ability to turn those insights into powerful, relevant content—faster than ever before," said Anupriya Acharya, chief executive officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia. She added, "This studio does exactly that. It brings together creativity, technology and scale to act as a true growth engine for our clients."
Publicis Production has 52 studios globally in key creative hubs which include Bogotá, New York, London, Paris, Shanghai, Warsaw, and now, India.
As part of the global Publicis production network, the studio is integrated with Publicis Groupe’s international production ecosystem through LucidLink and advanced data asset management systems—enabling real-time collaboration across markets.
“With the launch of our world-class content studio, we now house creative, production, and technology under one roof. This is truly creativity powered by craft and fuelled by data, ready to meet the pace of culture and deliver real impact for our clients," said Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia.
“Production is no longer the final step; it’s the creative engine that connects strategy, media, technology, and commerce.. Today, it’s not just about producing more content, it’s about producing Intelligent content, made for the right audience, tailored to the right platform, and delivered at the perfect moment. With the launch of our first post - content studio, we now have the scale, speed, and precision to manage all our clients’ multi-market production needs, from start to finish.” Varun Shah, managing partner – Publicis Production.
