Accenture layoffs cross 11,000, CEO Julie Sweet warns of further exits

Accenture has cut more than 11,000 jobs worldwide in the past three months, as the consulting giant responds to slowing corporate demand and the rapid uptake of artificial intelligence.
The job losses form part of a $865 million restructuring programme, which the company says will deliver savings of more than $1 billion. Executives have cautioned that further exits are likely as the restructuring continues through to November 2025.
As per reports, Accenture chief executive Julie Sweet told analysts the firm is “exiting people on a compressed timeline where reskilling is not a viable path for the skills we need.” She emphasised that the company must realign its workforce quickly to reflect clients’ increasing demand for AI-driven solutions — meaning additional job cuts could follow.
At the end of August, Accenture’s global headcount stood at 779,000, down from 791,000 three months earlier. The layoffs, which began earlier this year, have been concentrated across multiple regions as the firm works to streamline operations.
Even as it trims staff, Accenture is investing in upskilling initiatives, particularly in agentic AI — a new generation of tools designed to automate complex workflows. Sweet described this training as essential for keeping pace with client expectations as businesses race to reinvent operations with AI.
Despite the scale of the cuts, Accenture delivered a 7% year-on-year rise in revenue to $17.6 billion in the June–August quarter of fiscal 2025, beating market forecasts. Sweet said the performance underlined the company’s “unique ability to deliver for clients as they seek our help to reinvent and lead with AI.”