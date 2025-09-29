Apple seeks dismissal of lawsuit over delayed Siri features

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple has requested a U.S. court to dismiss a consolidated class action lawsuit related to the delay of certain Siri features, according to media reports.
The lawsuit alleges that Apple misled consumers through marketing materials for the iPhone 16, which promoted upcoming Siri capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence. Plaintiffs claim they would not have purchased the device—or would have paid less—had they known the features would not be available at launch.
In response, Apple’s legal team argued that the lawsuit lacks merit, stating that only two Siri features—contextual awareness and in-app controls—were delayed. They further maintained that a delay in feature rollout does not constitute a breach of warranty.
The company first introduced the new Siri capabilities during its WWDC 2024 keynote. In March, Apple confirmed the delay, and in July, CEO Tim Cook said the company was making progress, with plans to release the features in the following year.
Apple had promoted the Siri updates through television commercials, product presentations, and its official website. The features are now expected to launch with iOS 26.4, projected for release in March or April 2026.