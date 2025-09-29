Birlasoft re-appoints Angan Guha as CEO & MD

ADVERTISEMENT
Software company Birlasoft has re-appointed Angan Guha as the the chief executive officer & managing director, effective December 1, 2025 for a further period of 2 (two) years, subject to statutory approvals.
Guha provides strategic leadership to Birlasoft, driving significant scale and transformation. Prior to joining Birlasoft, Guha was the CEO for the Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit at Wipro and also served on its Executive Board and Group Executive Council. An Electronics Engineer from the University of Pune, he has also completed an executive programme in management
Through his previous leadership positions, he has established a precedent for creating a purpose-driven culture and an unwavering dedication to customer success. In his earlier roles, he oversaw operations in sectors like financial services, manufacturing, energy & utilities, hi-tech, and Canada.
Guha is known for his expertise in directing sizable engagements and developing complex and varied global teams.