CXO Moves: Exec movements across Tata Motors, WPP Media, Unacademy, Bajaj Auto, Oracle and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Sep 29, 2025 8:19 AM
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Shailesh Chandra

Previous: Jt managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Present: Chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Motors

Tata Motors has named Shailesh Chandra as CEO and MD. Prior to joining Tata Motors Limited, Chandra was engaged with Tata Sons Limited from September 2013 upto March 2016 as General Manager – Group Strategy and Assistant Vice President – Group Chairman’s Office. Chandra also serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Tata Technologies Limited, Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited and also a few foreign companies, namely, Trilix S.r.l., Italy and Tata Motors Design Tech Centre Plc, UK.

Abhiroop Chuckarbutty

Present: President, Mondelez International

Mondelez International has named Abhiroop Chuckarbutty as president. He has worked across Unilever and ekaterra.

Vinish Mathews

Previous: Chief strategy officer, Mindshare India

Present: Head - Team Fulcrum, South Asia, WPP Media

WPP Media has named Vinish Mathews as head - Team Fulcrum, South Asia. He has worked across The New Indian Express, The Media Edge, Rediffusion Y&R, and Essence.

Sumit Jain

Present: CEO - Test Prep Business, Unacademy

Sumit Jain has been named the CEO of Unacademy’s test prep business. He has worked across Pragmatum Training, Oracle India, maxHeap Technologies, Opentalk and Graphy.

Shakti Upadhyay

Previous: Senior general manager; head of marketing and public relations, Kia India

Present: Vice president - brands, Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto has appointed Shakti Upadhyaya as vice president - brands. He has worked across Enterprise Nexus Communications, Hyundai Motor India, and Samsung Electronics.

Salil Dalal

Previous: Chief business officer - construction chemicals division, Pidilite Industries

Present: President - spares business, Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto has appointed Salil Dalal as president - spares business. He has worked across Godrej GE Appliances, Asian Paints, Future Group and Nokia.

Reshmy Warrier

Previous: Head - global content strategy and platform operations, Zee5

Present: Head – Business Planning & Operations, Mindshare Fulcrum, WPP Media

WPP Media has appointed Reshmy Warrier in a new role. She has worked across Perfect Relations, Cactus Imaging, Kinetic Worldwide, Mindshare and Star TV.

Srini Gopalan

Previous: Chief operating officer, T-Mobile

Present: CEO, T-Mobile

T-Mobile has elevated Srini Gopalan to CEO. He has worked across Unilever India, Accenture, Capital One, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel and Deutsche Telekom.

Mohit Kabra

Previous: CFO, MakeMyTrip

Present: Group COO, MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip has elevated Mohit Kabra to a new role. He has worked across NFCL, Colgate-Palmolive, Pernod Ricard, PepsiCo and Kohler India.

Clay Magouyrk

Previous: President, Oracle

Present: CEO, Oracle

Oracle has elevated Clay Magouyrk as chief executive officer. He has worked across Hilton and Amazon.

Viral Damania

Previous: CFO, Bank of America

Present: CFO, IndusInd Bank

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Sep 29, 2025 8:19 AM

