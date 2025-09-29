CXO Moves: Exec movements across Tata Motors, WPP Media, Unacademy, Bajaj Auto, Oracle and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Shailesh Chandra
Previous: Jt managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
Present: Chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Motors
Tata Motors has named Shailesh Chandra as CEO and MD. Prior to joining Tata Motors Limited, Chandra was engaged with Tata Sons Limited from September 2013 upto March 2016 as General Manager – Group Strategy and Assistant Vice President – Group Chairman’s Office. Chandra also serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Tata Technologies Limited, Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited and also a few foreign companies, namely, Trilix S.r.l., Italy and Tata Motors Design Tech Centre Plc, UK.
Abhiroop Chuckarbutty
Present: President, Mondelez International
Mondelez International has named Abhiroop Chuckarbutty as president. He has worked across Unilever and ekaterra.
Vinish Mathews
Previous: Chief strategy officer, Mindshare India
Present: Head - Team Fulcrum, South Asia, WPP Media
WPP Media has named Vinish Mathews as head - Team Fulcrum, South Asia. He has worked across The New Indian Express, The Media Edge, Rediffusion Y&R, and Essence.
Sumit Jain
Present: CEO - Test Prep Business, Unacademy
Sumit Jain has been named the CEO of Unacademy’s test prep business. He has worked across Pragmatum Training, Oracle India, maxHeap Technologies, Opentalk and Graphy.
Shakti Upadhyay
Previous: Senior general manager; head of marketing and public relations, Kia India
Present: Vice president - brands, Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto has appointed Shakti Upadhyaya as vice president - brands. He has worked across Enterprise Nexus Communications, Hyundai Motor India, and Samsung Electronics.
Salil Dalal
Previous: Chief business officer - construction chemicals division, Pidilite Industries
Present: President - spares business, Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto has appointed Salil Dalal as president - spares business. He has worked across Godrej GE Appliances, Asian Paints, Future Group and Nokia.
Reshmy Warrier
Previous: Head - global content strategy and platform operations, Zee5
Present: Head – Business Planning & Operations, Mindshare Fulcrum, WPP Media
WPP Media has appointed Reshmy Warrier in a new role. She has worked across Perfect Relations, Cactus Imaging, Kinetic Worldwide, Mindshare and Star TV.
Srini Gopalan
Previous: Chief operating officer, T-Mobile
Present: CEO, T-Mobile
T-Mobile has elevated Srini Gopalan to CEO. He has worked across Unilever India, Accenture, Capital One, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel and Deutsche Telekom.
Mohit Kabra
Previous: CFO, MakeMyTrip
Present: Group COO, MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip has elevated Mohit Kabra to a new role. He has worked across NFCL, Colgate-Palmolive, Pernod Ricard, PepsiCo and Kohler India.
Clay Magouyrk
Previous: President, Oracle
Present: CEO, Oracle
Oracle has elevated Clay Magouyrk as chief executive officer. He has worked across Hilton and Amazon.
Viral Damania
Previous: CFO, Bank of America
Present: CFO, IndusInd Bank
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy
