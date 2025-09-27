Trump urges Microsoft to fire Global Affairs Chief Lisa Monaco

ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Microsoft to dismiss its global affairs president, Lisa Monaco, who previously served in senior roles under Democratic administrations. Trump’s demand comes just a day after the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, intensifying what observers see as a pattern of retribution against his political rivals.
Read more: Tim Cook, Sam Altman, Satya Nadella join Donald Trump at UK state banquet amid tech deals
Monaco, who joined Microsoft in July to oversee global government relations, had earlier served as a national security aide in the Obama administration and as deputy attorney general under President Joe Biden. She also played a key role in coordinating the Justice Department’s response to the January 6 Capitol attacks.
Trump, posting on Truth Social, branded Monaco “a menace to U.S. national security” and urged Microsoft to “immediately terminate” her employment, citing the company’s major federal contracts.
Her security clearances were revoked earlier this year, and Trump said she has now been barred from all federal properties.
The latest escalation follows a series of moves by Trump’s administration to target individuals and institutions he sees as adversaries- including law firms, prosecutors, and even corporate leaders.
Read more: ‘How much money?’: Trump’s billion-dollar question to Pichai, Nadella, Cook and Zuckerberg
Tech firms like Microsoft have sought to improve ties with Trump during his second term, with CEO Satya Nadella among industry leaders hosted at the White House.