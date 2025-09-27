From Stylus to Swipe: How the birth of the iPhone killed BlackBerry

ADVERTISEMENT
On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs walked onto a stage in San Francisco and changed the future of mobile technology forever. Jobs introduced what seemed like three separate innovations - a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communicator. Then came the reveal, these weren’t three products, but one device, The iPhone, which further killed the market for BlackBerry.
Until that moment, BlackBerry had defined the smartphone era. Its tiny QWERTY keyboards were the gold standard for professionals, while styluses and hardware buttons dominated the design of so-called “smartphones.” They were functional but clunky, powerful but unintuitive. Jobs saw their fatal flaw, the user interface.
“We’re going to use the best pointing device in the world, our fingers,” he said in 2007 while introducing iPhone. With those words, the stylus was dismissed, the plastic keyboard was rendered obsolete, and the age of the touchscreen began.
The iPhone didn’t just consolidate devices, it redefined them. By replacing fixed hardware buttons with a software-based interface, Apple unlocked endless flexibility. Each app could have its own optimized controls. Future updates could bring entirely new features without the need for redesigning hardware. It was a leapfrog product, smarter than BlackBerry, but also far easier to use.
For BlackBerry, the iPhone’s debut marked the beginning of the end. What had once been a symbol of corporate power and efficiency suddenly looked outdated. Its rigid keyboards and limited browsing felt primitive compared to Apple’s smooth multi-touch display, desktop-class software, and sleek design.
The fall was swift. Within a few years, Apple and later Android manufacturers redefined the smartphone market, leaving BlackBerry scrambling with touch models that arrived far too late. What Jobs introduced that day wasn’t just another phone. It was a cultural reset, one that shifted how billions of people would connect, work, and live.
The death of the BlackBerry wasn’t a single moment but a slow fade. Still, the exact hour it began can be traced back to Jobs’ keynote in 2007, the day he held up the iPhone and declared, “Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone.”