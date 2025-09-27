Durga Puja Ads: Manyavar, Shoppers Stop, Britannia, Thumbs Up and Titan celebrate festive joy

By Saara Dudeja

Durga Puja is all about family, fun, and celebration, and some brands have captured it in really memorable ways. Manyavar shows a son buying his first gift for his father, while Shoppers Stop focuses on picking the perfect festive outfit. FEM follows a girl making a Durga idol from start to finish, and Pantaloons Fashion adds a playful twist with a girl shopping and spending time with her brother’s friend. Britannia Marigold showcases the bustling streets, shopping, and preparations for festivals, while Thumbs Up features a young man saving a chandelier during a celebration. Finally, Titan touches hearts with a family exchanging watches during the festival. Each ad tells a small, real life story that captures the energy and joy of Durga Puja.

Manyavar

In this ad, an old man is solving a crossword when his phone rings. It is his son wishing him Shubho Saptami. The father casually asks if he needs pocket money, but the son instead requests a razor. Smiling, the father tells him it is time to stand on his own feet. As the son picks a kurta from the cupboard, the father complains about his wife being away in the US while he struggles to find his clothes. Later, the son asks if he can wear his kurta, but surprises him with a brand new Manyavar kurta instead, his first self-bought gift. They happily walk downstairs together.

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop’s Durga Puja ad shows a young girl busy on her phone when her mother calls her to get ready. She notices a Shoppers Stop shopping bag and quickly begins to dress up. She applies kajal, puts on lipstick, earrings, a bindi, and curls her hair. Soon she is all set in a stylish traditional outfit. Her mother asks why she is not wearing a saree for the occasion. Smiling, the girl replies that this new attire from Shoppers Stop is her choice. The ad highlights how modern fashion with the right accessories can beautifully blend with festive tradition.

FEM

FEM’s Durga Puja ad shows a girl spending nights creating something with complete dedication. She collects straw, shapes it, applies cement, paints it, and keeps working without rest. Ignoring distractions and tiredness, she continues until her hard work finally takes shape. On the last day, she carefully paints the idol of Durga Mata, adds the bindi, kajal, and places the sword, completing the beautiful idol. As people celebrate Durga Puja, her mother asks her to get ready. Three women then help her glow up, one does her hair, one her earrings, and one her makeup. She emerges radiant, mirroring the idol’s beauty.

Pantaloons Fashion

Pantaloons Fashion’s Durga Puja ad shows a girl plucking petals from a lotus while secretly admiring her brother’s friend handling puja duties. Soon, all three go shopping together. The girl tries on a traditional outfit and asks her brother how she looks. He says it looks great, while his friend is left speechless by her beauty. During the celebrations, he keeps admiring her and even serves her extra food, which makes her smile. Later, he offers to help her, and she agrees. As the festival ends, the brother permits her to step out only with his friend, marking their first ride together.

Britannia Marigold

Britannia Marigold’s Durga Puja ad captures the vibrant mood of a city preparing for the festival. A man shaves as the streets outside buzz with life. Artisans paint Durga idols, committees collect contributions, and neighbours eagerly sign up to help. Women shop for sarees and bangles while sipping chai with Britannia biscuits offered by shopkeepers. Children rehearse for cultural performances, and a small band practices for the celebrations. Everywhere, people are busy with playing carrom, chatting, and counting the days left for Puja. The bustling streets, the joy of shopping, and the shared biscuits together reflect the warmth of Durga Puja celebrations.

Thumbs Up

In this ad, the Durga Puja pandal is full of excitement, with women in sarees lighting large diyas and people celebrating with joy. Suddenly, a chandelier looks like it may fall, creating a tense moment. A young man drinking ThumbsUp notices it and quickly hands his bottle to a girl beside him. Without stopping the puja, he rushes forward, climbs above the crowd and food stalls, and secures the rope just in time. The chandelier is saved, the celebration continues in full swing, and the thrill ends with the powerful line ThumbsUp tastes the thunder.

