Mithun Manhas named BCCI President

ADVERTISEMENT
Mithun Manhas, the former Delhi cricketer, was elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday, becoming the first player born in Jammu and Kashmir to hold the role. He is the 37th person to assume leadership of the board, Indian cricket’s most powerful governing body.
Manhas, who turns 46 next month, ran unopposed for the position, which has been vacant since the retirement of former India all-rounder Roger Binny. A longtime figure in domestic cricket, Manhas previously served on a BCCI-appointed subcommittee overseeing the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association.
Reshaping the Board’s Leadership
The election triggered a series of shifts within the BCCI’s leadership ranks. Rajeev Shukla, who had been serving as interim president since Mr. Binny’s departure, will continue as vice president. Devajit Saikia will retain his role as board secretary.
Raghuram Bhat, a former India spinner and current president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, was named treasurer. Bhat, whose term in Karnataka concludes on Sept. 30, played two Test matches for India in 1983 and was a stalwart in domestic cricket, claiming 374 wickets across 82 first-class matches. His post-retirement career has included umpiring, coaching — including a stint leading Goa’s team — and administrative leadership.
Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, previously the board’s treasurer, was appointed joint secretary.
Changes in the Selection Committee
The senior men’s selection panel also saw new appointments. Former internationals Pragyan Ojha and R.P. Singh replaced S. Sharath and Subroto Banerjee. The committee continues to be chaired by Ajit Agarkar, whose term runs through next year’s T20 World Cup, alongside members Ajay Ratra and S.S. Das.
The reshuffle underscores the BCCI’s steady rotation of leadership, with a blend of former players and seasoned administrators shaping the next phase of Indian cricket governance.