From Parle-G to Zepto: Brands go gaga over India's victory

India’s emphatic triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final wasn’t just a moment of sporting glory, it was a cultural high that lit up timelines, conversations, and, of course, brand playbooks.
The men in blue clinched their ninth Asia Cup crown and second T20I Asia Cup title in Dubai, riding on Tilak Varma’s composed half-century and crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself joined the chorus of celebration, drawing a powerful parallel to “Operation Sindoor” in a post on X that quickly went viral.
As the nation erupted in cheers, brands wasted no time in joining the victory parade. From clever wordplay and cricket-inspired puns to emotionally charged tributes that tapped into the spirit of national pride, marketers turned the win into a festival of creativity.
Here’s a look at how brands celebrated India’s victory:
