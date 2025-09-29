OpenAI unveils first major brand campaign for ChatGPT

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI is making its most significant push yet to market ChatGPT, rolling out a large-scale brand campaign that highlights how consumers are using the artificial intelligence tool in daily life. The effort represents a shift for the company, which has until now favored high-profile moments, including its first Super Bowl ad in February, over sustained brand-building.
OpenAI CMO Kate Rouch said the first scaled brand campaign for ChatGPT "spotlights how ChatGPT opens up everyday possibilities — helping people learn, create and grow."
She added, "Over 700 million people around the world now use ChatGPT each week. The campaign celebrates them. Our message is really simple. We want to lift up how people are already using ChatGPT in their daily lives - so others are inspired to explore new ways it might help them too."
The new campaign will run across the United States, Britain and Ireland, spanning outdoor displays, television, streaming services and social platforms.
The ads center on practical uses of ChatGPT, such as drafting workout plans or experimenting with recipes.
The campaign was produced by OpenAI’s in-house creative team. The company emphasized that while artificial intelligence supported some behind-the-scenes processes, the finished work was the product of human creators.
The push comes as speculation mounts that OpenAI may soon expand into advertising itself. A job posting last week indicated the company is seeking a paid media marketing platform engineer to build internal tools that would help scale its marketing operations and improve spending efficiency.