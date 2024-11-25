            
TIPS Music strikes partnership with TikTok to expand music reach among NRIs, expats

The agreement between TIPS Music and TikTok aims to meet the increasing demand for Indian music among global audiences.

By  Storyboard18Nov 25, 2024 6:12 PM
TIPS Music Ltd has struck a direct, strategic partnership to promote its music library on ByteDance's short-form video app TikTok. The partnership excludes China and India, where TikTok is banned. TIPS Music said this partnership will enable music lovers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates, to access and engage with TIPS Music’s collection on the popular short-form video platform.

The agreement between TIPS Music and TikTok aims to meet the increasing demand for Indian music among global audiences. The collaboration ensures TikTok users across multiple regions will have seamless access to the wide range of TIPS Music’s library, featuring genres from Bollywood classics to regional language hits, strengthening the existing cultural connection and expression through music.

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of TIPS Music Ltd, stated, “We have seen an increased consumption of Indian music globally. Several existing TikTok trends hold testament to it. This direct strategic partnership with ByteDance marks an important step in expanding the global footprint and engagement of TIPS Music."

He added, "The TikTok platform has a massive audience base and this deal improvises the discovery of our music."


