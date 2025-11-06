Tinder turns to AI and Camera Roll access to understand users better

Dating app Tinder is leaning on artificial intelligence to revive growth as it battles nine consecutive quarters of declining paying subscribers, according to parent company Match Group’s latest earnings call. The company revealed that it is piloting a new AI-driven feature called ‘Chemistry’, designed to learn more about users through interactive questions and—subject to permission—by accessing photos from their Camera Roll to better understand their interests and personalities.

The feature is currently being tested in New Zealand and Australia, and will serve as a “major pillar of Tinder’s 2026 product experience”, said Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff. The move signals Tinder’s broader strategy to personalise matchmaking and enhance user engagement through AI-based insights.

By analysing a user’s photos and responses, Chemistry aims to build a more nuanced profile of their lifestyle and preferences. For instance, if the system detects images of hiking or climbing, it may prioritise matches with others who share similar outdoor interests. Match Group explained that this technology is intended to deliver “more compatible and meaningful” connections.

The concept follows a broader industry trend of social platforms tapping into AI-powered personalisation. Meta, for example, recently rolled out a feature that allows its AI systems to access photos on users’ devices— even those not shared publicly — to suggest edits and generate content. However, privacy advocates have raised concerns about such data access, arguing that the user benefits remain minimal compared to the level of information shared.

Match Group acknowledged that its AI experiments are affecting short-term financial performance. The company’s fourth-quarter guidance projects a $14 million negative impact on Tinder’s direct revenue due to ongoing product testing. Overall, Match expects Q4 revenue to fall between $865 million and $875 million, below analysts’ expectations of $884.2 million.

Beyond Chemistry, Tinder has already integrated AI in other areas of its platform. It uses large language model (LLM) technology to prompt users before they send potentially offensive messages, asking them to reconsider. Another AI tool helps users select their best profile photos for improved engagement.

To boost growth, Tinder has also rolled out several non-AI features over the past year, including dating modes, double-date options, facial verification, and revamped profiles that display bio details directly on the first photo card, alongside integrated conversation prompts.