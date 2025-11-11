Today in AI | Google's AI push in India | DeepSeek researcher warns about AI replacing all jobs

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
DeepSeek researcher warns AI could erase all human jobs within a decade
For the first time since it rose to prominence earlier this year, DeepSeek made a public appearance at a government-organised technology forum in China, where one of its senior researchers delivered a stark warning about the threat artificial intelligence poses to human employment.
Google deepens AI push in India with IIT Madras collaboration
Google Cloud has announced a significant expansion of its AI computing capacity in India, aimed at empowering enterprises, developers, and public sector organisations to build and deploy advanced artificial intelligence models locally, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
Google Maps gets AI supercharge with 'Builder agent' and Gemini models
Google has unveiled a powerful suite of new Artificial Intelligence (AI) features for the Google Maps platform, leveraging its advanced Gemini models to fundamentally transform how developers and users interact with location data. The updates are centered around AI agents designed to accelerate development and provide richer, contextual map experiences.
Wikipedia urges AI giants to use paid API and fund open knowledge
The Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit organization that operates the popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia, announced a new, non-negotiable plan on Monday to ensure its content remains sustainable in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).