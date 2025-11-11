Android users can now share Spotify tracks directly to WhatsApp status

Spotify has unveiled a new feature for Android users that allows them to share their favourite music and media directly to WhatsApp Status, expanding its social sharing options beyond Instagram and Facebook.

Announced in a company blog post, the update enables users to post songs, playlists, albums, podcasts, artist clips, and audiobooks from Spotify to their WhatsApp Status, where they will remain visible for 24 hours. The feature mirrors the existing integration with Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook, offering a similar sharing experience across apps.

To use the feature, listeners simply need to tap the share icon next to a track, playlist, or podcast within the Spotify app, select WhatsApp, and the content will be added to their Status. Each post will display the title, cover art, and an “Open on Spotify” button that redirects viewers to the app. Additionally, a short audio preview will play on the Status, allowing others to sample the song before deciding to listen further.

Spotify confirmed that the feature will begin rolling out globally over the coming weeks for both free and Premium users, appearing within the share menus on Android devices.

Alongside this WhatsApp integration, Spotify also revealed several other sharing updates aimed at enhancing user interaction across platforms. Users can now send music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly to friends within the Spotify app as messages. On Instagram, viewers will now be able to listen to short audio snippets of shared tracks, giving them a quick preview.