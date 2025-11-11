TV Today Network Q2 revenue falls 19% to Rs 188 crore; Swings to Rs 2 crore loss

ADVERTISEMENT
TV Today Network, the parent company of India Today and Aaj Tak channels, on Tuesday reported its financial results for the second quarter of FY26, posting a sharp decline in revenue and profitability.
Consolidated revenue from operations fell 19.22% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 187.55 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 206.77 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from television and other media operations stood at Rs 185.68 crore, down from Rs 202.85 crore in Q2 FY25. The radio broadcasting segment also recorded a decline, with revenue dropping to Rs 1.87 crore from Rs 3.92 crore a year earlier.
Total income for the quarter dropped 10% YoY to Rs 197.30 crore, against Rs 219.37 crore in Q2 FY25.
The company slipped into the red this quarter, posting a net loss of Rs 1.98 crore, compared with a net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in Q2 FY25.