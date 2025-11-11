Google’s ‘Nano Banana 2’ images go viral ahead of launch, sparking buzz online

Google’s much-anticipated image-generation model, Nano Banana 2, has already become a viral sensation — even before its official launch. The follow-up to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash model, known popularly as Nano Banana, is drawing widespread attention across social media for what users claim are leaked examples of its vastly improved image-generation capabilities.

The original Nano Banana, launched a few months ago, impressed users with its ability to perform complex image edits and generate visuals from natural-language commands. However, the latest round of online chatter suggests that Google’s next iteration is set to go further, with substantial upgrades in image accuracy, rendering quality and instruction following.

According to a post by Testing Catalog News on X (formerly Twitter), the new model will reportedly demonstrate major improvements in text rendering, infographics, charts, world knowledge, and adherence to user instructions. Some users even claim that the Nano Banana 2 briefly appeared on select online platforms before being swiftly taken down by Google.

Early leaks indicate that the model could be launched as early as this week, and may feature broader support for high-resolution outputs such as 1K, 2K, and 4K, along with multiple aspect ratios, including 9:16 and 16:9. This would address one of the most frequent criticisms of the first Nano Banana — its difficulty in maintaining correct aspect ratios. Competing models like Qwen currently allow users to select resolutions during generation, something Google’s model lacked until now.

Adding to the intrigue, industry rumours suggest that Nano Banana 2 could be powered by Google’s upcoming Gemini 3.0 architecture, marking a significant leap in AI imaging performance and creative control.

Although Google has not officially confirmed the model’s existence or release timeline, social media platforms are already flooded with images allegedly generated by Nano Banana 2. These examples appear to showcase remarkable progress in accuracy and contextual understanding.

One common flaw among most AI image generators has been their inability to depict accurate time on analogue clocks, with nearly all outputs defaulting to the familiar 10:10 display used in commercial photography. Users claim Nano Banana 2 has overcome this limitation, now producing clocks showing varied and realistic times.

Others have shared examples of the model’s UI and webpage generation capabilities, where the AI is said to produce nearly flawless webpage mock-ups and browser screenshots directly from textual prompts — a task that usually results in distorted layouts or garbled text in other systems.

???? Nano Banana 2 completely smashed both the clock AND full wine glass tests in ONE IMAGE.



"11:15 on the clock and a wine glass filled to the top"



Holy. Shit. https://t.co/SedbYL92PX pic.twitter.com/q47HW04ZsH — leo ???? (@synthwavedd) November 8, 2025

Viral posts also show images of world leaders including Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Vladimir Putin, allegedly generated by the model on an old-style monitor screen. Another example circulating online shows Nano Banana 2 creating a classroom scene, where the AI-generated teacher solves problems and writes answers on a whiteboard with impressive visual coherence.

???? Nano Banana 2 is absolutely insane.



I’ll share more outputs soon, hopefully they don’t censor the model before release. This is crazy ????



We’re about to get Gemini 3.0 Pro, GPT-5.1, GPT-5.1 Pro, Nano Banana 2, and Genie 3, which I’m really excited about.



Credit to @URUBONZ_. pic.twitter.com/F0BblzoGep — can (@marmaduke091) November 9, 2025

Nano banana vs Nano banana 2. Big progress.



Progress is accelerating pic.twitter.com/MFYfFguOYB — Dr Singularity (@Dr_Singularity) November 10, 2025

Here are some more examples of Nano Banana 2 creativity pic.twitter.com/h2tt9C8nea — Dragon of Destiny (@Waguri_Kaoruko8) November 9, 2025

Nano banana 2????????

on Reddit there are posts where there are images of the new @Google model, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/LrxUNb4CkZ — Ferus (@De_ferus) November 8, 2025