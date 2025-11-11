Gurgaon man's confession of corporate burnout sparks strong reactions online

A video shared on Instagram has reignited a widespread conversation about work-life balance and burnout among young professionals in India’s corporate sector. The clip, posted by content creator Director Dayal, features a Gurgaon-based man offering a raw, unfiltered look into how his demanding 9-to-5 job has left him physically and mentally exhausted, with little time or energy for himself.

Filmed inside his rented apartment — for which he pays ₹14,500 per month — the man reveals that his job consumes nearly twelve hours a day, leaving him unable to manage even basic household chores. Opening the video, he says, “Ye log jo bol dete hai work-life balance jaisi koi chiz nahi hoti, aaj mai dikhata hu ki ye kyu important hai.” He then pans the camera around his cluttered room, showing his unmade bed and scattered clothes, remarking, “Ye sab yaha pe pure ek hafte se pada hua hai.”

He goes on to show his uncleaned floor, noting that coriander leaves have dried up on it, and admits, “Main ye saaf nahi kar pa raha hu.” His sink piled with dirty utensils — untouched for four days — becomes another symbol of how overwhelmed he feels. Holding up a lamp he bought to create a cosy space for movie nights, he laments never having the time to use it. “12-12 ghante ki shift, labour se bura haal ho chuka hai,” he says, summing up his exhaustion.

Towards the end of the video, he addresses three important groups in his life. To his employer, he pleads, “Sir, mai mentally pagal ho chuka hoon kaam kar kar ke, mujhe nahi chahiye paisa.” To his parents, he explains, “Mere gharwale, samajho ki phone nahi utha raha hu toh kuch kar raha hounga.” Finally, to the woman he cares about, he says, “Wo ladki jiske liye hi main ye sab kuch kar raha hu, please try to understand, isse jyada main nahi kar sakta.”