IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers, may require secondary security checks

ADVERTISEMENT
In lieu of the blasts in New Delhi that shook the nation on Monday, the country is on high alert. A high alert was issued in metro cities especially Mumbai after the incident that took 13 lives. The blasts that took place near Lal Quila metro station on Monday evening has everyone on alert including airlines.
Taking the incident into account, IndiGo airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers who will have to go through secondary security checks before boarding their flights. Taking to the social media platform X, Indigo wrote:
"Travel Advisory, Enhanced security measures are currently in place at all airports. We kindly request all customers to arrive early to allow adequate time for entry checks, security screening and check in. As per regulatory requirements, passengers may be required to undergo secondary security checks before boarding. We appreciate your patience and cooperation. We look forward to welcoming you on board. Safe travels."
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 11, 2025
Enhanced security measures are currently in place at all airports. We kindly request all customers to arrive early to allow adequate time for entry checks, security screening and check in.
As per regulatory requirements, passengers may be required to undergo…
Security measures have been upped throughout the nation. Home Minister Amit Shah vows ‘full wrath’ after Delhi car Blast, orders hunt for every culprit at chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials.