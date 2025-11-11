HT Media Q2: Print ad revenue jumps 10% to Rs 278 crore; EBITDA margin improves to 11%

ADVERTISEMENT
HT Media Limited on Tuesday announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY26, reporting a 4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to Rs 499 crore, compared with Rs 479 crore in Q2 FY25.
The company generated Rs 358 crore from the printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals, registering a 7.1% YoY growth. The advertising revenue from print business saw a 10% jump to Rs 278 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 258 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The operating EBITDA margin jumped to 11% in Q2 FY26 from 6% in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from the digital segment also increased to Rs 60.8 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 55.5 crore a year earlier.
Meanwhile, revenue from the radio broadcast and entertainment segment declined to Rs 32.2 crore, compared with Rs 35 crore in Q2 FY25.
HT Media’s total income rose to Rs 499 crore in Q2 FY26.
The company also reported an improvement in its bottom line. Consolidated losses narrowed to Rs 4.3 crore, versus Rs 6.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Losses had stood higher at Rs 11.3 crore in Q1 FY26.