Offshore betting Ads flood digital platforms despite ban: ASCI flags 4,500+ violations

Despite the government’s ban on betting and real-money gaming promotions, offshore and illegal betting advertisements continue to dominate India’s digital ecosystem, accounting for the highest share of advertising violations in the first half of FY26, according to the Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI) latest Half-Yearly Complaints Report (April–September 2025).

ASCI flagged 4,575 offshore and illegal betting ads—a steep jump driven by proactive surveillance and improved coordination with regulators. These ads were escalated to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for legal action.

The surge coincides with the clearance of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which explicitly prohibits the promotion of betting and gambling platforms. The government is yet to notify the law. Yet, ASCI found that several foreign websites continue to target Indian users through digital ads and influencer promotions, circumventing Indian jurisdiction via offshore hosting and surrogate branding.

“Offshore betting and gambling ads remain the most violative category, with 99% of cases identified through proactive monitoring,” the report noted. “High ad volumes and persistent targeting of Indian audiences through social media and sponsored influencer content remain major challenges.”

Digital Platforms Remain the Breeding Ground

Of all violations, 97% originated online, underscoring the dominance of digital platforms in spreading objectionable and deceptive promotions. Meta platforms accounted for nearly 79% of the violations, followed by websites (13.7%) and Google (4.6%).

Gaming streaming and news aggregator platforms also hosted a small but notable share of such advertisements, despite the ban. The report highlights the growing difficulty in curbing betting promotions distributed through multiple intermediaries, including affiliate marketers and social influencers.

Influencer Marketing Adds to the Challenge

The ASCI’s findings also revealed that over 75% of influencer violations reviewed during the period were linked to betting and personal care promotions. Among the 1,173 influencer ads scrutinized, 683 promoted betting platforms, many without mandatory disclosures.

A follow-up study of Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 found that 76% of top influencers failed to meet disclosure norms, up from 69% the previous year. ASCI said such lapses amount to non-compliance with both its Influencer Advertising Guidelines and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Although 90% of influencers corrected their posts after ASCI’s intervention, the report warned that “many continue to take their chances with non-disclosure, correcting course only after being flagged.”

Legal Escalations and Rising Vigilance

ASCI reported handling 6,841 complaints and reviewing 6,117 advertisements, a 102% increase from the same period last year. Of these, 98% required modification, while 81.48% promoted harmful or unsafe products—primarily betting, gambling, and other legally disallowed categories.

The report marks a significant escalation of monitoring efforts, with ASCI sharing daily reports of high-risk ads with regulators to enable faster takedowns. The organization’s proactive monitoring and strengthened cooperation with the MIB and I4C have become central to India’s advertising enforcement ecosystem.

Despite the alarming volume of betting-related violations, ASCI noted a rise in voluntary compliance, with 88% of advertisers modifying or withdrawing flagged ads. Non-contested cases also grew to 62%, reflecting improved responsiveness among legitimate advertisers.

However, offshore betting operators—many operating beyond India’s regulatory reach—remain a persistent challenge. ASCI called for “stringent enforcement action by statutory authorities” to deter repeat offenders and protect consumers from deceptive or illegal promotions.

The report closes with a warning that the widespread exposure of betting ads, often disguised as entertainment or sports sponsorships, risks eroding consumer trust.