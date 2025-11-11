Meta leads digital ad breaches; 98% of influencer posts non-compliant: ASCI

Offshore betting, personal care, healthcare, food and education emerged as the biggest violators of advertising norms in the first half of FY26, with thousands of non-compliant ads flagged by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). Digital platforms accounted for 97% of total violations, led by Meta (78.9%), followed by websites (13.7%), Google (4.6%), and property portals (3%). Traditional media — TV and print — made up less than 3% of the cases, according to ASCI’s Half-Yearly Complaints Report (2025–26).

The report revealed that 4,575 illegal betting ads were flagged, with 99% detected through proactive surveillance. These ads, often camouflaged as online gaming promotions or influencer-led collaborations, continue to reach consumers via digital platforms despite legal restrictions.

In the personal care category, 367 ads came under ASCI’s scrutiny, led largely by skincare-related violations. This was followed by 332 healthcare ads, 211 food & beverage ads, and 71 education-related ads.

Influencer marketing under watch

ASCI also examined 1,173 influencer advertisements, with 98% requiring modification. The council found that 76% of India’s top digital influencers (as listed by Forbes) violated mandatory disclosure norms under ASCI and the Central Consumer Protection Authority. Nearly 60% promoted products prohibited by law.

“The widespread exposure to betting ads despite the ban, as well as the disappointing standards set by top influencers, are challenges coming to the fore,” said Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary-General, ASCI.