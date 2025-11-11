IKEA India sales up 6% to Rs 1,860 crore in FY25; Online revenue jumps 34%

ADVERTISEMENT
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA’s India business recorded a 6% year-on-year rise in sales, reporting annual revenue of Rs 18,608 million in FY25. According to IKEA India Chief Financial Officer Murali Iyer, online sales grew 34% during the year, while EBITDA (excluding fixed costs) improved by 12%.
The company said IKEA for Business contributed 19% to total sales, rising 20% YoY. Food continued to be a strong driver, accounting for around 10% of revenue and helping boost store footfall.
In FY25, IKEA expanded its footprint by entering North India through online deliveries, opening a city store in West Delhi and adding a Plan & Order Point in Bengaluru.
Iyer added that IKEA India welcomed nearly 110 million customers across channels during the year.
“The home furnishing market in India is projected to reach USD 48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%. We are truly inspired by this potential. Our goal is to turn profitable within the next two years, while building a solid foundation for a better everyday life for many Indians,” said Patrik Antoni, CEO, IKEA India.
Top-selling products during the year included the BRIMNES day bed (up 131% YoY), BILLY bookcase (up 153% YoY), and PAX wardrobe (up 135% YoY). Daily-use items also saw strong demand, including OFTAST plates (3.66 lakh units), bowls (3.07 lakh units) and VARIERA drawer mats (3.4 lakh units).