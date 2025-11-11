Trump threatens $1 billion lawsuit against BBC over edited January 6 footage

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to file a $1 billion lawsuit against the BBC, accusing the broadcaster of defamation over an edited clip featured in its Panorama documentary that has triggered a major public relations crisis and led to the resignation of two senior executives.

As per a report by AlJazeera, in a formal notice addressed to the BBC, Trump’s legal team demanded the retraction of what it described as “false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements” contained in the programme, which aired just a week before the 2024 US presidential election. The letter, issued by Trump’s attorney Alejandro Brito, set a Friday deadline for the BBC to issue a full and fair retraction and to compensate Trump for the alleged damage, failing which the network could face legal proceedings in Florida.

The letter, which has circulated widely across social media, concluded with a warning stating that “the BBC is on notice” and urged the corporation to govern itself accordingly. The BBC has not yet provided an official response to media queries regarding the legal threat.

The controversial Panorama documentary, titled Trump: A Second Chance?, has come under intense scrutiny following the leak of an internal memo alleging that producers manipulated Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech to create the impression that he had directly incited the riot at the US Capitol. The edited footage placed Trump’s line “We fight like hell” immediately after his call for supporters to march to the Capitol. However, in reality, Trump’s “fight like hell” remark came nearly an hour later, after he had earlier spoken about cheering on members of Congress.

The fallout from the documentary’s broadcast has been severe, resulting in the resignations of BBC Director-General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness, both of whom stepped down on Sunday. The resignations mark one of the most significant leadership shake-ups at the broadcaster in recent years. Trump welcomed their departure in a post on Truth Social, describing the BBC executives as “corrupt” and “dishonest people”.