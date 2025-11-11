DeepSeek researcher warns AI could erase all human jobs within a decade

ADVERTISEMENT
For the first time since it rose to prominence earlier this year, DeepSeek made a public appearance at a government-organised technology forum in China, where one of its senior researchers delivered a stark warning about the threat artificial intelligence poses to human employment.
Speaking at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, DeepSeek researcher Chen Deli said that while AI may initially benefit society, its rapid advancement could lead to massive job displacement within the next decade. He was joined at the event by executives from other leading Chinese AI firms, including Unitree and BrainCo.
Deli said that in the next 10–20 years, AI could take over much of the work humans perform, and society may face a massive challenge. He added that the tech companies at that point will have to take on the role of ‘defenders’.
Describing himself as “extremely positive about the technology” but “pessimistic about its societal impact”, Deli urged companies to act responsibly and remain vigilant about the consequences of the models they are building. He further warned that as AI systems become increasingly powerful, technology firms should serve as whistleblowers, alerting the public and governments to potential risks.
He added that tech companies should be playing the role of guardians of humanity — at the very least protecting human safety, and then helping to reshape societal order..
Deli’s comments echo growing concerns across the global AI industry. Earlier this year, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned that AI could eliminate up to half of entry-level white-collar jobs, leading to widespread unemployment. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has similarly acknowledged that many human jobs are at risk, though he has stopped short of making extreme predictions. Meanwhile, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has said that while some jobs will inevitably disappear, AI could also create new, more valuable forms of employment in the long run.