How to create 2025 photo recaps using Google Photos

As 2025 draws to a close, Google Photos is offering users new tools to revisit and share their memories from the year. Google has introduced a 2025 Recap feature powered by artificial intelligence that automatically creates a cinematic highlight reel using a user’s photos and videos, according to a blog post from the company. In addition to recap videos, users can also create collages, photo books and large photo collections for sharing across platforms.

Once a user’s 2025 Recap video is ready, a notification appears within the Google Photos app. The recap is placed in the Memories carousel at the top of the app, where it can be viewed, edited and shared. Google stated that its AI selects standout photos and video clips automatically, while also allowing users to customise the recap by hiding specific people or images and regenerating the video multiple times until they are satisfied with the final output.

Google has expanded editing flexibility for the 2025 Recap feature, the company said. Users can hide or remove certain photos or individuals before regenerating the video, while quick editing tools allow multiple attempts to refine the recap. Google also informed that integration with CapCut is available for users seeking more advanced editing controls.

After finalising the recap, users can share the 2025 Recap directly through social media platforms, messaging applications or email. Google Photos also allows highlights from the recap to be exported into photo books or collages, offering physical or long-term ways to preserve memories, according to the blog post.

To access the 2025 Recap feature, users must ensure that Google Photos backup is enabled and that Face Groups are turned on in the app settings, which is required for personalised recaps. Google also advised users to update to the latest version of the Google Photos app to ensure access to the feature.

Google stated that the 2025 Recap reflects its broader effort to position Photos as more than a storage service. By combining AI-driven curation with creative editing and sharing tools, Google is aiming to turn Photos into a storytelling platform that allows users to relive and share their year without the need for time-intensive manual editing.

First Published on Dec 30, 2025 4:44 PM