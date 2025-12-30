Hyundai enters India’s taxi market with Rs 6–7 lakh 'Prime' range

Hyundai Motor India is offering extended warranty packages covering up to five years or 180,000 km

Hyundai Motor India has entered the country’s commercial mobility market, expanding beyond private vehicle sales as it seeks growth in a segment shaped by fleet operators, ride-hailing platforms and rising demand for cost-efficient transport.

The South Korean carmaker on Tuesday unveiled its Prime Taxi range, comprising two models—a hatchback, the Prime HB, and a sedan, the Prime SD—aimed at taxi entrepreneurs and fleet owners. The move positions Hyundai alongside rivals such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, which have long dominated India’s commercial passenger vehicle market.

Both models are powered by Hyundai’s Kappa four-cylinder engine and are offered in petrol and compressed natural gas variants, underscoring the growing importance of fuel efficiency and lower operating costs for commercial buyers. Prices start at Rs 5.99 lakh for the Prime HB and Rs 6.89 lakh for the Prime SD.

Hyundai is betting on its nationwide sales and service network to win over operators for whom vehicle uptime is critical. The company is offering extended warranty packages covering up to five years or 180,000 kilometres, along with financing options stretching to 72 months—terms designed to attract first-time buyers and smaller fleet operators.

Fuel economy remains central to the value proposition. Hyundai said the Prime SD delivers up to 28.40 kilometres per kilogram in CNG mode, while the Prime HB offers 27.32 kilometres per kilogram, figures that could help operators manage margins in a highly competitive market.

The vehicles include safety and comfort features increasingly expected in commercial fleets, including six airbags, rear air-conditioning vents and parking sensors, while optional add-ons such as vehicle tracking systems and panic buttons reflect heightened regulatory and safety requirements.

Bookings have opened across Hyundai dealerships in India with a deposit of Rs 5,000. The Prime range will be available in white, silver and black colours

Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive designate of Hyundai Motor India, said the company aimed to extend its ownership and service model to commercial customers, signalling a broader push to diversify revenues as competition intensifies in India’s passenger vehicle market.

First Published on Dec 30, 2025 3:46 PM