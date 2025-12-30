P&G Home Products boosts marketing spend to Rs 930 crore in FY25

Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd (PGHPL), which sells brands such as Ariel, Tide and Pampers in India, increased its advertising and sales promotion spend by 21.5% to Rs 930.03 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, up from Rs 765.15 crore a year earlier.

The higher marketing outlay coincided with a sharp improvement in profitability. The company reported a 19% rise in net profit to Rs 683.29 crore in FY25, even as revenue from operations grew a modest 3.4% to Rs 9,054.11 crore, according to a report by PTI.

In the previous year, PGHPL had posted a net profit of Rs 573.6 crore on revenue from operations of Rs 8,756.79 crore. However, its total income, which includes other income, declined nearly 2% year-on-year to Rs 9,228.83 crore in FY25.

PGHPL is an unlisted entity through which Ohio-based FMCG major Procter & Gamble operates its fabric and home care, baby care and hair care businesses in India. Its portfolio includes brands such as Pampers, Ariel, Tide and Pantene.

Procter & Gamble operates in India through four entities—Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Procter & Gamble Health, Gillette India and Procter & Gamble Home Products. Of these, only PGHPL remains unlisted. Procter & Gamble, via Procter & Gamble Overseas India BV, Netherlands, holds a 99.98% stake in the company.

During FY25, royalty payments made by PGHPL to its parent, The Procter & Gamble Company, rose 3.61% to Rs 410.17 crore.

