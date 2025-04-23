WAVES 2025 puts AVGC-XR in limelight, to showcase India’s next-gen creators

As the global entertainment community gathers in Mumbai for WAVES 2025 — the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit — India is set to showcase its creative might through immersive conversations, exhibitions, competitions, and a spotlight on future-facing sectors like AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality). Hosted at the Jio World Centre from May 1 to 4, the summit is envisioned as a meeting point for creators, studios, startups, and global industry leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of film, TV, gaming, and digital content.

One of the key pillars of WAVES is the AVGC-XR segment, which highlights India’s growing expertise in immersive and visual storytelling. A spokesperson from the office of Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General, PIB, said, "In the last few years, there's been a drastic improvement in visual graphics and the audiovisual space. The companies in the AVGC-XR sector have made a massive leap in creativity. WAVES provides them a platform to redefine what's possible in this space.”

He added that while earlier events like IFFI (International Film Festival of India) focused primarily on cinema, WAVES is designed to respond to how the new generation engages with content across platforms. “Indian experts have contributed significantly to globally acclaimed projects, especially in VFX. Now, with WAVES, we want to identify and celebrate that talent—from creators in remote towns to early-stage startups. We’re recognising their work, giving them visibility through competitions and platforms like the WAVES Bazaar, and accelerating innovation through initiatives like WaveXcelerator,” he said.

Over 750 digital creators from across India have been selected to participate in WAVES, including social media stars, dancers, DJs, and viral content creators who emerged through nationwide digital challenges. Their work will be showcased alongside immersive tracks and state pavilions in the Bharat Pavilion, a space dedicated to India’s cultural and creative industries.